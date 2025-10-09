The Triumph of Palestinian Will… Hamas Announces Agreement Ending the Aggression on Gaza and Securing the Full Withdrawal of the Occupation

After two years of the fiercest and most blood-soaked war in the history of the conflict—launched by the Zionist enemy against Gaza—the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced in the early hours of Thursday that it has reached a comprehensive agreement to cease hostilities and end the aggression on the Gaza Strip. The accord includes the full withdrawal of occupying forces, the entry of humanitarian aid, and the implementation of a prisoner-exchange deal — a national achievement that crowns the steadfastness of a people who were not defeated despite siege, genocide, and starvation.

Responsible negotiations concluded with a halt to the war and withdrawal of the occupier

A statement issued by Hamas said the agreement was reached after responsible and serious negotiations conducted by the movement and the Palestinian resistance factions regarding the proposal tabled at the Sharm El-Sheikh summit under U.S. auspices. It explained that the goal of those talks was to end the genocidal war imposed on the Palestinian people and to secure the withdrawal of occupying forces from all areas of the Gaza Strip.

The movement expressed appreciation for the mediating efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, and praised what it described as “positive initiatives” by U.S. President Donald Trump toward ending the war, while at the same time demanding that the agreement be implemented literally and that the occupation not be permitted to delay or renege on its commitments.

Hamas called on the guarantor parties and Arab and Islamic states to take decisive action to ensure the immediate implementation of the agreement’s terms, stressing that the people of Gaza — who faced the killing machine and siege with legendary patience — will not accept any circumvention of the rewards due to their victory and steadfastness.

Al-Rishq: This agreement is a national achievement and the fruit of great sacrifices

For his part, Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, described the ceasefire agreement as a quintessential national achievement, saying in a press statement early Thursday:

“The end of the aggression is the fruit of our people’s sacrifices and steadfastness, and it crowns the success of the resistance on October 7, which proved that the will of the people is stronger than all the enemy’s armaments.”

Al-Rishq added: “Throughout the negotiation stages our eyes and hearts were with our people in Gaza; the blood of the martyrs, the sacrifices of the prisoners, and the suffering of the besieged were present in our consciousness, and they gave us the strength to withstand all political and media pressures.”

He affirmed that the occupation failed to achieve its objectives despite two years of killing and starvation, saying: “What the enemy could not obtain by fire and destruction, it will not gain at the negotiating table,” stressing that the resistance emerged from this war stronger, more organized, and more united.

Prisoners remain a priority for the resistance

In the same context, Zahir Jabareen, head of Hamas’s Martyrs and Prisoners Office, announced that the movement had submitted prisoner lists according to the agreed standards under the deal, noting that negotiations over the final details of the names are still ongoing and will be announced officially once procedures are complete.

Jabareen affirmed that the prisoners’ issue has been and remains central to Hamas’s priorities, saying: “We will not rest until the last Palestinian prisoner enjoys freedom,” indicating that the anticipated exchange will include broad releases of long-held prisoners, women, and children who have been in occupation jails for many years.

A political and moral victory in the face of the American–Zionist aggression

Observers view the agreement as a strategic turning point in the course of the war on Gaza, asserting that it forced the occupation — for the first time since 1948 — to withdraw completely without achieving any of its military or political objectives, after Washington and Tel Aviv failed to impose surrender on the resistance despite every tool of war, starvation, and siege.

Analysts say the timing of the announcement carries deep political implications: it comes after the aura of the “invincible army” eroded and the fragility of the Zionist apparatus was exposed in the face of the steadfastness of a besieged people whose only armaments were faith and dignity.

The blood of victory and the banner of liberation

With this agreement, the Palestinian resistance once again proves that blood does not yield to the sword, and that a people who sacrificed tens of thousands of martyrs in Gaza will not allow their sacrifices to be nullified. Hamas states in its closing communiqué that the struggle did not end with the cessation of hostilities,