Iran Confirms Its Support to Stop the Aggression on Gaza and Holds the International Community Accountable

The Islamic Republic of Iran confirmed today, Thursday, its full commitment to efforts aimed at ending the genocide in the Gaza Strip, holding the international community fully legally and morally responsible for the ongoing Zionist crimes against the Palestinian people.

The spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an official statement: “Iran will continue to support any genuine initiative aimed at stopping the Israeli aggression, expelling the Zionist forces, facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid, and guaranteeing the rights of Palestinian prisoners and the Palestinian people’s right to freedom and dignity.”

The statement indicated that over the past two years Iran has deployed all its diplomatic capabilities at the regional and international levels—through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations—to pressure the entity and its backers to stop the crimes, stressing that “any promises made to the enemy are worthless, and continuous vigilance is necessary to prevent further violations.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry reiterated that halting the genocide in Gaza does not absolve governments and international institutions of their responsibilities, insisting on the necessity of prosecuting perpetrators of war crimes and genocide and holding them accountable to prevent impunity.

Iran affirmed that Gaza’s steadfastness and resistance send a message to the entire nation: injustice will not go unaccounted for, and the will of the Palestinian people will not be bowed before the Zionist killing machine, urging free peoples around the world to stand with Gaza until victory and freedom are achieved.