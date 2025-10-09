The Leader: “The Israeli Aggression on Gaza — Two Years of Blood and Destruction.”

Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi affirmed that the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip over the past two years has been the most bloody, criminal, and tyrannical in modern history, noting that the Israeli enemy has continued its aggression from the very beginning of the occupation of Palestine until today.

The Leader stated that the Israeli enemy has committed genocide through the systematic killing of civilians, using the deadliest American-made bombs — both destructive and incendiary — targeting children, women, and the elderly, deliberately making civilians the direct target of extermination in all its forms.

He pointed out that the enemy resorted to starvation and thirst as weapons of war, destroying water wells and sewage systems, and targeting even those fetching water for their families — including children — in order to turn the most basic necessities of life into daily dangers. He added that the enemy systematically attacked the medical sector, blocked the entry of medicines, bombed hospitals, and killed medical staff, committing horrific crimes even against newborns and premature infants.

Sayyid al-Houthi explained that the Israeli enemy leveled entire residential neighborhoods, enforced mass displacement from the very first day of aggression, and sought to prevent any form of stability. He added that the enemy also targeted mosques, schools, cemeteries, journalists, humanitarian workers, and civil defense teams.

He concluded by asserting that the Israeli crimes against the people of Gaza constitute the crime of the century — the crime of our age, and that every scene of Israeli terror and brutality — from executions and torture of detainees to direct attacks on civilians — bears witness to the enemy’s criminality and its violation of all divine and humanitarian laws.