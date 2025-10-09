The Leader of the Revolution: “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood — a defining milestone in the Palestinian people’s struggle.”

The Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, affirmed that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was a great and blessed operation that marked a turning point and a qualitative leap in the course of the Palestinian people’s jihad, coming after 75 years of continuous Zionist crimes and occupation against Palestine.

Sayyid al-Houthi stated that before the operation, the U.S.–Israeli agenda was advancing toward liquidating the Palestinian cause, and that Al-Aqsa Flood was not initiated by the Palestinian people to start a new confrontation, but rather came as a natural response to the ongoing terrorism and occupation imposed by the Israeli enemy for decades.

He added that the entire Israeli presence in Palestine is an act of aggression, criminality, and daily usurpation of rights, and that the Zionist project seeks to transform the entire region into a domain serving American and Israeli interests, stripping its peoples of dignity and erasing their identity.

The Leader pointed out that the Zionist scheme to liquidate the Palestinian cause aimed to involve certain Arab regimes through initiatives such as the “Deal of the Century” and “Normalization”, to enable the enemy’s total dominance over the region. He emphasized that Arab normalization is not merely betrayal, but an active partnership in erasing Palestinian rights.

Sayyid al-Houthi stressed that the popular response to the enemy’s crimes is a national and pan-Arab duty, and that the path of resistance and jihad remains the only means to defeat the enemy’s projects and safeguard Palestinian rights, reaffirming his support for the Palestinian people and their mujahideen in all arenas of struggle.