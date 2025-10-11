Hezbollah Condemns “Zionist Crime,” Vows Not to Allow Continued Aggression Against Lebanon

One Killed, Seven Wounded in Israeli Airstrike on Southern Lebanon

In the latest episode of Israeli attacks against Lebanon, Israeli warplanes launched a pre-dawn airstrike on the town of Al-Msailih, in southern Lebanon, early Saturday. The strike left one person dead and seven others injured, including two women, and caused extensive material damage to homes, commercial facilities, and infrastructure.

According to a statement from the Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon’s Health Ministry, the fatality was a Syrian national, while the wounded included both Lebanese and Syrians. The attack targeted six construction equipment dealerships along the main road between Al-Msailih and Al-Najariyeh, resulting in massive destruction, dozens of vehicles burned, and a full road blockage due to the scale of the damage.

Hezbollah: “A Systematic Assault on Civilians Aimed at Intimidating the South”

In a strongly worded statement, Hezbollah condemned the Israeli strike, describing it as part of a “deliberate and repeated campaign against civilians and economic infrastructure,” and as an attempt to prevent residents of southern Lebanon from returning to normal life.

The group said the latest attack reflects Israel’s “arrogance and ongoing criminal behavior”, carried out under the watch of so-called ceasefire “guarantor states,” with full U.S. backing and shameful Arab and international silence.

Call for a Unified National Response and Urgent Diplomatic Action

Hezbollah urged the Lebanese government to take a firm national stance commensurate with the gravity of the situation, and to launch an intensive diplomatic and political campaign in Arab and international forums to halt the ongoing Israeli violations.

The group called for an immediate complaint to the UN Security Council, stressing that “this aggression cannot continue unchecked. It must be confronted, and the state must assume its national responsibilities toward its people and play its protective role.”

“Salute to the South”: Resilience Amid Israeli Escalation

In closing, Hezbollah praised the steadfastness of southern Lebanese residents, describing them as “a model of endurance and sacrifice in defense of their land and dignity.”

The party vowed that Israeli attacks would not deter Lebanon’s people or the resistance movement from continuing their path of steadfastness and confrontation.

Political observers say the strike on Al-Msailih appears to be part of a deliberate Israeli escalation aimed at pressuring Lebanon’s southern front and creating internal disruption, after repeated battlefield failures in both Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Analysts argue that Israel now faces a strategic deterrence crisis, as the strength and cohesion of the resistance front continue to grow.