Hamas: West Bank’s Resilience Is the Nation’s Strong Wall Against Judaization and Displacement

Hamas hails West Bank steadfastness as frontline of national resistance

The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas said on Saturday that the West Bank has become the beating heart of confrontation and the nation’s defensive bulwark against Israeli plans to erase Palestinian identity and impose displacement and Judaization.

In a statement, the movement said that the people of the West Bank, through their firmness and resolve, are staging a daily struggle against Israeli forces and demonstrating to the world that Palestinian identity cannot be erased and that the land will not accept invaders regardless of the intensity of oppression, settlement expansion, or arrests.

Hamas said the rise in popular resistance across West Bank towns and villages and the consolidation of public support for steadfastness and resistance are reshaping the balance on the ground, asserting that the Israeli entity is destined to disappear and that the West Bank will neither be surrendered nor made to kneel.

The movement added that events in the West Bank are not merely a local defensive response but represent the entire nation’s fight against projects of Judaization and settlement. It called on Arab and Muslim publics to stand united behind the people of the West Bank, whom it described as guardians of Jerusalem and the holy sites who confront the assault with bare chests and firm faith.

Hamas concluded by affirming that the West Bank will remain the forward trench of resistance, and that every bullet fired and every stone raised there is a pledge that Palestine endures and the occupier will be removed.