Al-Rishq: Hamas committed to serving people of Gaza, providing relief, ensuring entry of aid

Hamas leader Izza al-Rishq affirmed on Saturday that the movement is firmly committed to dedicating all its capabilities and efforts to serving and providing relief to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

In a brief statement, al-Rishq said, “We in Hamas movement affirm our firm commitment to dedicating all our capabilities and efforts to serving and providing relief to our people in the Gaza Strip, despite the massive destruction caused by Nazi war of extermination, and despite the lack of all elements of normal life in the Strip.”

Al-Rishq added, “The movement’s leadership is also continuing its efforts by communicating with various friendly countries and parties to ensure the entry of aid and relief into the Gaza Strip, and to follow up on obligating the Israeli enemy to implement all the terms of the agreement to ensure recovery, reconstruction, and the return of a dignified life for all members of our great Palestinian people.”