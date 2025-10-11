Gaza Civil Defense: No homes or tents to shelter displaced people returning to Gaza city

The Palestinian Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip said on Saturday that more than 300,000 displaced people have returned to Gaza city since the ceasefire, stressing that there are no tents or homes ready to shelter citizens returning from the southern areas.

Sanad News Agency quoted Mahmoud Basal, spokesman for the Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip, as saying that more than 150 martyrs have been recovered since yesterday and that more than 75 distress calls have been responded to since dawn on Saturday.

He explained that the Civil Defense is in dire need of modern equipment to remove rubble and retrieve the bodies. He noted that crews have received distress calls to retrieve bodies but are unable to do so due to a lack of equipment.

Basal called on the International Red Cross to coordinate with the Israeli authorities to determine the fate of those missing since the start of the war.

During the two-year aggression on Gaza, the Israeli enemy army deliberately destroyed 90% of the infrastructure, while the enemy seized control of more than 80% of the Strip’s area through invasion, fire, and forced displacement, which constitutes a crime against humanity and violates international law.

With American and European support, the Israeli enemy army has committed crimes of genocide, siege, and starvation in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

The enemy crimes killed 70,033 Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom are children and women, and injured another 170,033.

To date, this is a preliminary toll, with thousands of victims still buried under the rubble and on the streets, unable to be reached by ambulances and rescue crews.