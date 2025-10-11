UN Special Rapporteur: Gaza’s destruction unprecedented, reconstruction will take long
UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Housing Lakrishnan Rajagopa said on Saturday that the destruction in Gaza is unprecedented, and that reconstruction will take a long time.
Rajagopa added, in a statement to al-Arabi TV, that there is a dire need to provide adequate shelter for the displaced in Gaza as winter approaches.
According to the Gaza Municipality, more than 85% of buildings and more than 75% of sewage networks have been destroyed, in addition to hundreds of thousands of tons of rubble and debris covering Gaza’s streets and disrupting its functioning. These debris must be removed.