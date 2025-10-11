Reporters Without Borders: It’s time to prosecute perpetrators of crimes against journalists in Gaza

Reporters Without Borders called on Saturday for “arrest warrants to be issued for the perpetrators of Israeli crimes against Palestinian journalists in the Gaza Strip.”

In a statement, the organization stressed that “it is time for the international community to act on the level of the courage shown by journalists during two years of genocide in the Gaza Strip.”

It noted that “the agreement agreed to by Israel does not explicitly mention the entry of foreign journalists or the possibility of evacuating local journalists who wish to leave the Strip.”

It recalled that “the ceasefire agreement comes after two years of unprecedented massacres against the press in Gaza, since October 2023, during which the Israeli army killed more than 200 journalists.”

The organization, which has filed five complaints with the International Criminal Court, called for “justice for the victims of Israeli crimes and immediate access for exiled journalists and the foreign press to Gaza.”

It is noteworthy that 254 journalists, both male and female, were martyred as a result of deliberate killings committed by the Israeli enemy army, targeting them in their workplaces, homes, and during field coverage.