Palestinian Journalists: Martyrdom of 254 journalists in Israeli aggression on Gaza dark moment in human history

The Palestinian Journalists Forum affirmed on Saturday that “the two-year Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip marked a dark moment in human history, as no one was spared its fire, especially journalists who were on the front lines, conveying the truth from the heart of danger.”

The Forum explained in a statement that the toll of the aggression against journalists was catastrophic, with 254 journalists martyred in deliberate murders committed by the Israeli enemy, targeting them in their workplaces, homes, and during field coverage.

It noted that 433 journalists were injured with varying degrees of severity, some with permanent disabilities, as a result of direct Israeli shelling. The Israeli enemy also arrested 48 journalists under harsh conditions that violate international conventions.

It stated that Palestinian journalists “continued to perform their professional and national duty with courage and steadfastness despite the danger, defying the Israeli enemy’s war machine, to reveal the truth and convey the suffering of the Palestinian people to the world, in one of the highest forms of sacrifice and faith in the humanitarian message.”

The Forum emphasized that the targeting of journalists was part of a systematic policy to silence the free Palestinian voice and prevent the documentation of crimes and violations. It called for urgent international action to hold the Israeli enemy accountable before the competent courts and bodies.

The Palestinian Journalists Forum called for an independent international investigation into the crimes of the Israeli enemy targeting journalists and media institutions, and for these crimes to be included in the files of the court. International Criminal Court.

It also called for the immediate release of detained journalists, support for the families of martyrs and the wounded, the rebuilding of destroyed media institutions, and strengthening international media solidarity to break the siege on the Palestinian narrative.

At the conclusion of its statement, the Forum expressed its “deep appreciation for the knights of the word and the camera who continued to cover the Zionist aggression despite the ferocity of the enemy’s targeting of them, sacrificing their blood and lives for the sake of the truth,” stressing that they “will remain beacons of light on the path to freedom and dignity.”