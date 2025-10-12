Palestinian journalists embody courage, professionalism during Gaza genocide, writing history with their blood, lenses

Director of the Palestinian Media Forum in the Gaza Strip Mohammed Yassin affirmed on Sunday that Palestinian journalists embodied a rare example of courage and professionalism during the genocidal crime against the Gaza Strip. They stood in the front lines, carrying cameras instead of weapons, to convey scenes of aggression and genocide to the world despite the risk of death and deliberate targeting.

Yassin told Shehab News Agency that Palestinian media coverage was a symbol of heroism, as journalists did not stop performing their mission despite the martyrdom of their colleagues and the destruction of media headquarters and their personal homes.

He added, “The Palestinian journalist documented the crime and wrote history in its most brutal moments. He was the voice that did not break despite all the tools of oppression.”

The director of the forum stressed that the media battle continues, calling on journalists to adhere to the Palestinian narrative and not allow it to be falsified or silenced.

He explained that “free speech is resistance, a picture is documentation of the truth, and a living conscience is stronger than bullets.”

Yassin addressed Palestinian media professionals, saying, “You are the conscience of the nation and the voice of the voiceless. Continue, for the world rises with you, and history will write your names in its shining pages.”