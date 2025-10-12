Hamas leader: We reject any call to disarm resistance while occupation exists

Hamas member Mohammed Nedhal said on Sunday that “for Hamas, weapons are linked to the existence of the occupation, and any call to disarm, set aside, or keep them, if it means stripping the resistance of them, is rejected.”

Hamas leader stressed, in a statement to Sputnik, the need to define the nature of the mission of any international force proposed for deployment in the Gaza Strip so that the resistance can decide whether to accept or reject it.

He added that “Hamas has visions for the next phase in Gaza and will present them when negotiations resume.”

Nedhal explained that “Hamas believes in assigning a committee of independent technocrats to administer Gaza for a transitional period, after which presidential and legislative elections would be held in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.”

He emphasized that “the movement does not accept the idea of a ‘High Commissioner’ to administer the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian people have the necessary competencies to dispense with international tutelage and must govern themselves.”

He continued: “Our vision for governing the Gaza Strip is based on appointing a committee of independent technocratic experts to manage the Strip during the transitional period. After the transitional period, the duration of which will be determined, general elections can be held in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to elect a new president and a new legislative council, so that the people can go to the ballot box and choose their leaders and representatives.”

Last Thursday morning, Hamas announced a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, which includes the entry of aid and a prisoner exchange. It called on US President Donald Trump and the guarantor states of the agreement, as well as Arab, Islamic, and international countries, to compel Israel enemy to fully implement the agreement’s requirements.