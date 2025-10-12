UNRWA: Gaza residents have lived for two years under most severe bombardment, displacement, grief

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed on Sunday that the residents of the Gaza Strip have lived for two years under the most severe bombardment, displacement, suffering, loss, and grief.

The agency said, in a post on the X platform monitored by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that its teams were present on the ground daily to provide food, medicine, and essential life-saving supplies.

UNRWA reiterated its commitment to continue working and remaining alongside those most in need of support and assistance, despite the difficult circumstances facing the Strip.