OCHA: Intensive preparations underway to expand relief efforts in Gaza

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the occupied Palestinian territory announced on Sunday the continuation of its intensive preparations and efforts in the Gaza Strip to provide essential assistance to those affected following the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

The office explained, in a post on X platform monitored by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that its teams are working today to unload and collect vital supplies to deliver fuel, food, and medical and health supplies; transport aid to the nearest possible point to those in need; inspect roads for hazards; and help displaced families prepare for winter.

OCHA confirmed that its operations in the Gaza Strip are in the expansion phase to cover the largest possible number of people in need, contributing to alleviating their suffering and providing basic needs urgently.