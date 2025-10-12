Intel org calls for comprehensive plan for recovery, reconstruction, accountability for enemy

The International Organization for Supporting the Rights of the Palestinian People (Hashd) called on Sunday for strengthening the urgent humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, launching a comprehensive national and international plan for recovery and reconstruction, lifting the siege imposed on the Strip, and holding Israeli leaders accountable for their crimes before international courts.

In a statement on its official website marking the second anniversary of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, the organization said that the aggression has left behind an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, with the number of martyrs, wounded, and missing exceeding a quarter of a million people.

Approximately 90% of housing, infrastructure, and service facilities have been destroyed, and more than two million Palestinians have been displaced, living in tragic conditions characterized by hunger, thirst, lack of shelter, and a lack of healthcare.

Hashd emphasized that a ceasefire is a necessary step, but it does not mean the end of the humanitarian disaster unless practical measures are taken to lift the complete siege, open the crossings, allow the unrestricted entry of aid, and restore basic services.

The Commission called on the international community and the United Nations to open safe and permanent humanitarian corridors, enable UNRWA and international organizations to operate freely, support the establishment of field hospitals, shelters, and community kitchens, ensure the entry of fact-finding teams and journalists, and evacuate the wounded for treatment.

It stressed the need to achieve national reconciliation and form a committee to manage the relief, recovery, and reconstruction phase, to unify Palestinian efforts and strengthen national resilience.

The Commission urged Arab and Islamic countries and the free people of the world to establish a permanent relief and humanitarian bridge to support the victims of the aggression, fund economic and social recovery programs, support legal efforts to prosecute Israeli war criminals, and implement a comprehensive reconstruction plan in accordance with Arab and Egyptian initiatives.

This plan ensures the lifting of the blockade, the consolidation of the ceasefire, and the provision of international protection for the Palestinian people and their legitimate national rights to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.