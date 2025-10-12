Death toll from Israeli aggression against Palestinian people in Gaza Strip rises to 67,806

The death toll from the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip rose on Sunday to 67,806 martyrs and 170,066 wounded since October 7, 2023.

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip stated in its daily statistical report on the number of martyrs and wounded as a result of the Israeli aggression on the Strip that hospitals in the Strip received 124 martyrs over the past 24 hours, including 117 recovered bodies and 33 wounded.

The Ministry confirmed that a number of victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them at this time.