Iranian lawmaker: Attacks on our oil tankers will not go unanswered

A member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, said on Saturday that Americans should know that if they try to harass our oil tankers, they must realize this is a two-way street and it will not go unanswered.

Commenting on reports that the U.S. seeks to trouble Iranian oil tankers, Boroujerdi told Tasnim News Agency that “the Islamic Republic of Iran’s naval capability is known to the Americans, and they have tested this power before.”

He referred to a recent meeting between the parliamentary committee members and the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, saying that “it was stressed at that meeting that the law passed by Parliament to fully suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency must be implemented.”

Boroujerdi reiterated the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear activities, adding: “Contrary to the lies of the Zionist entity and the Americans, Iran has never sought to produce nuclear weapons and will not do so — this knowledge is used only for the country’s scientific, industrial, and medical advancement.”