UNRWA: Gaza residents still face harsh humanitarian conditions

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed on Sunday that the people of Gaza continue to face harsh humanitarian conditions, including hunger, malnutrition, and famine resulting from the blockade, as well as a lack of shelter and basic supplies.

The agency explained, in a post on X platform monitored by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that many are returning to the ruins of their homes, after approximately 80% of the buildings in the Strip were destroyed or severely damaged.

It said that thousands of residents began returning to Gaza City and the northern areas following the ceasefire announcement, using any means of transportation available to them.

UNRWA also confirmed its continued provision of vital services throughout the Gaza Strip, supporting the most vulnerable families in light of the current catastrophic conditions.