From “Secret Normalization” to “Alliance of Shame”: U.S. Documents Expose the Betrayal of Six Arab Regimes that Aided Israel’s War on Gaza

While Gaza was being annihilated, several Arab regimes were opening their bases to Israeli aircraft and weaving webs of treachery with Washington and Tel Aviv under the banner of “confronting Iran.”

In one of the most explosive leaks to shake the remnants of Arab official façades, leaked U.S. documents obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and published by The Washington Post reveal that six Arab states deepened secret military and intelligence cooperation with Israel during the genocidal war on Gaza — even as they publicly condemned the assault and shed crocodile tears for Gaza’s children.

The documents expose a comprehensive network of shame, overseen by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) under what was branded the “Regional Security Construct” — supposedly created to “counter Iranian threats,” but in reality serving as a cover for military normalization with Israel and intelligence sharing against the resistance front in Yemen, Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

Six States in the Web of Betrayal: Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE Align with the Enemy

According to the documents, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates all participated in this secret framework, while Kuwait and Oman were listed as “potential partners.”

Multiple coordination meetings were held in Manama, Cairo, Doha, and Amman, as well as at U.S. bases in Qatar and Kentucky, where Arab officers trained alongside Israeli officers on detecting and destroying tunnels, directly mimicking the tactics used by the Israeli military in Gaza against Palestinian resistance forces.

The documents further reveal that an Israeli delegation arrived at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar aboard private military aircraft to avoid civilian airports and conceal the visit. Other meetings at Fort Campbell, USA, reportedly included cyberwarfare training and intelligence exchanges on “Iranian threats and proxies,” an unmistakable reference to the resistance movements in Yemen, Lebanon, and Gaza.

Beyond Normalization: Riyadh Provided Washington and Tel Aviv with Intelligence on Yemen and Syria

Even more explosive, The Washington Post confirmed that Saudi Arabia played a “central role” in the intelligence cooperation, supplying the U.S. — and by extension Israel — with information on Yemen and Syria, including movements of resistance forces.

Riyadh reportedly participated in joint military briefings featuring updates on the “Houthi threat” in Yemen — meaning that while Saudi officials publicly proclaimed support for the Palestinian cause, they were in reality feeding Mossad intelligence about Yemen, even as Yemeni missiles rattled Israeli ports and disrupted its maritime routes.

Doha in the Crossfire: Israeli Airstrike Exposes the Hidden Ties

Though Qatar was also a participant in the secret security framework, its relationship with Tel Aviv soured sharply following the Israeli airstrike on Doha on September 9, 2024, which targeted senior Hamas figures.

The documents reveal that under pressure from then–U.S. President Donald Trump, Netanyahu issued an official apology on September 29, promising that such attacks would not be repeated.

But the incident starkly illustrated Israel’s utter contempt for its “Arab partners,” viewing them as mere disposable tools serving its security interests — even if that meant bombing their soil.

From “Countering Iran” to Crippling the Resistance: The U.S. Security Architecture Serves the Occupation

The American project, disguised under the slogan of “countering Iran,” was in fact a parallel scheme to the Abraham Accords — designed to create a unified defense network linking client regimes with Israel.

It sought to integrate radar data, missile defense systems, and intelligence sharing into a single U.S.–Israeli digital command structure.

The documents confirm that participants now use an encrypted communications platform for direct coordination with CENTCOM and allied capitals, including Tel Aviv, while Washington labels the Resistance Axis as the “Axis of Evil” and marks missile sites in Yemen, Gaza, and Lebanon on its operational maps.

Public Theatrics, Private Betrayal: U.N. Speeches Masking Secret Collusion

The irony is breathtaking: the same leaders who secretly sat with Israeli officers stood at the United Nations to publicly denounce the occupation.

The Emir of Qatar described Israel’s assault on Gaza as “genocide,” while Saudi Arabia accused Israel of “starvation and ethnic cleansing.” Yet behind closed doors, their aircraft shared airspace with Israel’s, and their officers trained side by side with Israelis on tunnel warfare and anti-resistance operations.

Cyber Centers and Future Blueprints to Integrate Arabs into the Occupation System

