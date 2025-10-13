For more than a decade, the U.S.–Saudi–Emirati coalition has continued its comprehensive aggression and blockade against Yemen, attempting through every means to break the will of the Yemeni people — militarily, economically, and through media warfare. Yet all these attempts have failed before a deeply rooted revolutionary consciousness and a legendary resilience unparalleled in modern history.

The Economic War — Another Face of Aggression

From the very first day of the war, the coalition did not limit its assault to bombs and missiles raining down on peaceful cities and villages. It also waged a systematic economic war, targeting the livelihoods of Yemenis and their right to their own resources and wages.

While millions of barrels of Yemeni oil are looted from occupied provinces, civil servants have been deprived of salaries for years under political decisions by the coalition aimed at subjugating and impoverishing the Yemeni people.

Meanwhile, the revenues are transferred to accounts in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, while the Yemeni population endures dire living conditions under blockade and resource restrictions.

Observers describe these acts as a full-fledged war crime, combining military aggression with economic siege and deliberate starvation — all intended to force submission from a nation that has refused foreign tutelage and insists on its freedom.

Systematic Plunder and Deliberate Impoverishment

Reports show that the aggressor coalition and its mercenaries steal over $2 billion annually in crude oil exports, shipping it aboard Saudi and Emirati vessels under the cover of “legitimacy.” None of this wealth benefits Yemenis or improves their living conditions.

At the same time, these forces continue to loot gas, minerals, ports, and islands, in a clear colonial scheme to seize national decision-making and dominate Yemen’s resources.

The Suffocating Blockade — A Failed Attempt to Starve a Nation

Through the ongoing blockade on ports, airports, and fuel and food imports, the aggressors sought to break Yemen’s will. Yet, the Yemeni people — through determination and steadfastness — transformed the blockade into an opportunity for self-reliance, boosting domestic capacity in agriculture, industry, and essential services.

They have proven that the spirit of the September 21 Revolution and its Qur’anic project of liberation and independence cannot be subdued, and that Yemen will remain free and sovereign despite every conspiracy.

Distorting Awareness — The Hidden Weapon of Aggression

Beyond bombs and blockades, the coalition launched a psychological and media war aimed at deceiving the Yemeni public and distorting truth.

Its propaganda seeks to portray the victim as the aggressor, blaming the national government in Sanaa while it is the coalition that starves, loots, and blocks salaries.

Yet this disinformation campaign has failed miserably. Yemenis today are far more aware and resilient in confronting lies, fully understanding that the aggression is the root cause of their suffering — and that the local collaborators are nothing more than mercenaries executing foreign agendas.

The September 21 Revolution — Awareness, Sovereignty, and Liberation

The September 21 Revolution marked a turning point that restored Yemen’s national consciousness and identity. It toppled the structures of foreign domination that had controlled national decision-making for decades.

Thanks to this revolution, Yemen broke free from U.S.–Saudi tutelage and established an independent national project, steadfast in its principles and unwavering in its support for the Palestinian cause.

A decade into the aggression, the revolution has proven to be Yemen’s political, cultural, and moral shield, empowering the nation to withstand military, economic, and media warfare alike.

The Yemenis — Neither Blockade Nor Pain Can Break Them

Despite pain, wounds, and daily hardship, Yemenis have never raised the flag of surrender. Instead, they have become more determined to continue the path of liberation and independence.

From the rubble of airstrikes, siege, and unpaid wages, the Yemeni people have risen to rebuild their national economy, reaffirming that the blockade will only strengthen their faith in God and reliance on themselves.

After more than eleven years of aggression and war crimes, the coalition now stands powerless before Yemen’s unbreakable resolve, which has shattered the arrogance of global powers.

Resilient Yemen — A Will That Cannot Be Defeated

The aggression coalition has failed to break Yemen, failed to silence the voice of revolution, and failed to deceive its people.

The nation that faced bombs and siege with patience and faith will never kneel, never surrender its wealth or sovereignty, and will remain loyal to the September 21 Revolution and its divine project of