October 13 — A Bloody Record of U.S.–Saudi–Emirati Crimes Against Yemen and Its People

Since the outbreak of the U.S.–Saudi–Emirati aggression on Yemen in March 2015, not a single day has passed without a new atrocity added to the black record of this coalition of war and destruction.

Among the bloodiest of those days is October 13, a date marked by deep Yemeni wounds inflicted by savage airstrikes and bombardments targeting civilians in their homes, roads, and markets, destroying both public and private property across provinces.

A review of the coalition’s crimes committed on October 13 through the years paints a clear picture of the barbarity of the aggression and its deliberate effort to destroy every aspect of life in Yemen — a desperate attempt to subjugate a resilient people who, time after time, have emerged more steadfast and convinced of the justice of their cause.

October 13, 2015 — Blood and Ashes in Hodeidah and Sanaa

In the first year of the war, coalition aircraft unleashed their fury on Hodeidah, killing five civilians and injuring 18 others in a series of airstrikes that destroyed over 28 homes in Al-Khawkhah District.

Six airstrikes also hit the Al-Kamb area in Bajil District, two in Waqir, and three on communication networks, irrigation channels, and farms in Wadi Saham (Al-Maraweh District), devastating agriculture and the livelihoods of hundreds of families.

In Sanaa, three strikes hit Al-Madour area in Bani Matar District, severely damaging farmland — a clear reflection of the coalition’s policy of deliberate starvation.

October 13, 2016 — Telecommunications and Agriculture Under Fire

The pattern continued. In Dhamar, coalition jets carried out three raids on communication networks in Birq Makhlef Sama, injuring a civilian.

In Saada, a civilian was martyred, and several cars were set ablaze in Al-Ammar (Al-Safra District) and Al-Zamah Junction (Baqem District). Saudi artillery and missile fire pounded Al-Malahith, Al-Dhahir, and Razeh, devastating border villages.

Airstrikes even extended into Jizan, targeting the “Old Mustahdath” site eight times and Mount Al-Dood five times.

October 13, 2017 — Widespread Escalation and Frenzied Bombardment

The crimes widened to more provinces: 35 airstrikes on Haradh and Midi Districts and one on Mash’ar in Hajjah; four on Bajil (Hodeidah); several on Madafun, Jabal Al-Qarn (Nihm), and Jarban (Sanhan, Sanaa).

In Saada, air raids hit Al-Buq’, Al-Far’, Al-Malahith, and Baqem, while Munabbih, Al-Sheikh, and Al-‘Umar were shelled heavily.

The bombardment also crossed into Saudi territory, striking Al-Rabou’ah (Asir), Al-Sharfa (Najran), and Wadi Jarah (Jizan).

October 13, 2018 — The Hodeidah Massacre

One of the most horrific massacres occurred when two airstrikes targeted buses carrying displaced families in Al-Masbariyah (Jabal Ras, Hodeidah), killing 19 civilians, including women and children, and injuring 30 others.

In Saada, Saudi bombardment and air raids hit Razeh, Shada, Baqem, Al-Dhahir, and Katf, while ten more airstrikes pounded Haradh and Midi in Hajjah.

October 13, 2019 — Cluster Bombs of Death in Hodeidah and Saada

A child was killed when a cluster bomb left over from prior attacks exploded in Dhani area (Hays District). Coalition mercenaries also shelled Al-Durayhimi and residential neighborhoods east of Hays.

Combat fortifications were newly built in Al-Qurshiyah, south of Al-Jah, while shelling with various calibers continued in Al-Jabaliyah. Saudi artillery targeted border villages in Razeh, Saada.

October 13, 2020 — Airstrikes and Double Crimes

A civilian was seriously injured by sniper fire from coalition mercenaries in Sabr al-Mawadim (Taiz), and homes, vehicles, and livestock were damaged in Al-Jirat village by artillery shelling.

In Marib and Al-Jawf, eight airstrikes hit Majzar, Madghal, Rahbah, Al-Khanjar, Al-Maraziq, and Al-Mahashimah, destroying homes and farms.

In Saada, bombardments continued on Razeh, while in Hodeidah, mercenaries opened fire on 50th Street, Al-Dhubyani, and the Engineering College areas.

October 13, 2021 — Marib and Hodeidah Under Fire

Two civilians were wounded when mercenaries attacked travelers along the Marib–Al-Bayda road.

Coalition aircraft launched 18 airstrikes on Al-Abdiyyah, 11 on Al-Jubah, and one on Sirwah (Marib), in addition to three on Khab and Al-Sha’f (Al-Jawf), destroying farms and homes.

In Hodeidah, spy drones launched seven strikes on Hays and Al-Jabaliyah, while mercenaries shelled civilian areas across the governorate.

October 13, 2022 — Aggression Continues Despite the Truce

Even during the declared truce, violations persisted: coalition spy aircraft launched six air raids on Hays, while mercenaries built new fortifications in Al-Jabaliyah and Hays, shelling residential villages with artillery and live rounds — proof that the aggression never truly ceased and rejected all paths to peace.

Despite the Wounds,