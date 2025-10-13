Martyrdom of Journalist Saleh al-Jaafrawi at the Hands of Occupation Agents in Gaza City

Today, Sunday, it was announced in Gaza City that Palestinian journalist Saleh al-Jaafrawi was martyred in an assassination carried out by gangs operating on behalf of the Israeli occupation, at a time when the city is witnessing intensified efforts to restore security and stability following the cessation of the genocide war on the Strip.

Family sources confirmed al-Jaafrawi’s martyrdom, explaining that he was shot dead by members of a family linked to Israeli intelligence agencies, which has been involved in recent weeks in acts of chaos and assassinations targeting national and media figures in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Jaafrawi was among the most well-known journalists in Gaza, recognized for his field coverage and documentation of Israeli crimes against civilians. He played a prominent role in conveying the suffering of Palestinians during the genocide war against the people of the Strip.

Security authorities in Gaza affirmed their determination to pursue the perpetrators and anyone proven to have collaborated with the occupation or undermined the security and stability of Palestinian society.

A senior official in the Ministry of Interior in Gaza told Al-Jazeera that members of the security services were also martyred in an attack carried out by an armed militia in Gaza City, indicating that the forces have surrounded the militia and are working to apprehend its members.

The official added: “The militia killed displaced persons who were returning from the southern part of the Strip,” emphasizing that the authorities are determined to impose law and order and hold those responsible for the killings accountable.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz columnist Naghm Zubeidat wrote that followers of the prominent Gazan journalist had long feared the Israeli army might assassinate him, especially after he was accused of being “a media operative for Hamas.”

Zubeidat noted that al-Jaafrawi (27) had gained wide fame for documenting the war on Gaza from its earliest days, broadcasting live videos to millions of followers across social-media platforms. He had over three million followers on Instagram alone, before Meta repeatedly suspended his account over his posts exposing Israeli atrocities.

She added that on September 17, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee alleged on X (formerly Twitter) that al-Jaafrawi worked as part of Hamas’s media apparatus — a claim that, in retrospect, foreshadowed the smear campaign and threats that preceded his assassination.