UN Rapporteur expresses astonishment at Italian Official’s denial of “Israeli” crimes in Gaza

The UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, on Monday condemned the denial by the head of the press office at Italy’s national broadcaster (RAI) of the “Israeli” crimes being committed in Gaza.

In a post on X, monitored by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), Albanese questioned:

“What evidence does the head of the RAI press office have to deny the Israeli crimes in Gaza?”

She pointed out that such denial contradicts the vast body of evidence collected by the United Nations, Amnesty International, Forensic Architecture, and dozens of other experts.

Albanese further called for an investigation into genocidal propaganda and for those responsible to be held accountable.