“Government Media Office – Gaza”: Number of martyred journalists rises to 255 after Ja’afrawi’s death

The Government Media Office in the Gaza Strip announced today, Monday, that the number of journalists martyred since the beginning of the genocide against Gaza has risen to 255, following the killing of journalist Saleh Al-Ja’afrawi, who worked with several media outlets.

In a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), the office strongly condemned the targeting, killing, and assassination of Palestinian journalists.

It called on the International Federation of Journalists, the Federation of Arab Journalists, and all press organizations worldwide to condemn these systematic crimes against Palestinian journalists and media workers in the Gaza Strip.

The office held the Israeli occupation and its criminal gangs, along with the U.S. administration and the countries participating in the genocide—the United Kingdom, Germany, and France—fully responsible for these heinous crimes, describing them as part of the ongoing campaign of extermination and aggression against the Palestinian people.

The Government Media Office urged the international community, human rights organizations, and media-related institutions worldwide to condemn these crimes, pursue the perpetrators in international courts, and bring them to justice.

It further called for serious and effective international pressure to ensure an end to the genocide, to protect journalists and media professionals in Gaza, and to halt the ongoing killings and assassinations targeting them.