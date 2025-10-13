Palestinian Prisoners Media: 154 Deported Prisoners Transferred to Egypt

The Palestinian Prisoners Media Office reported today, Monday, that 154 deported prisoners were transferred to the Arab Republic of Egypt to complete release procedures as part of the implementation of the “Flood of the Free 3” prisoner exchange deal.

In a brief statement received by the Yemen News Agency (SABA), the office said that the 154 Palestinian prisoners deported abroad were received and transported to Egypt to finalize their release under the stages of the “Flood of the Free 3” deal.