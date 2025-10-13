Iran stresses stopping crimes, ending Gaza siege, providing aid

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei stressed on Monday the need to stop Zionist crimes in the Gaza Strip, end the siege imposed on it, and provide humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

During a weekly press conference, Baghaei said that Iran is closely monitoring everything happening in Gaza and occupied Palestine, stressing that what has happened over the past two years constitutes widespread crimes against humanity.

He added that the international community and countries in the region must closely monitor the situation to prevent a recurrence of the Israeli enemy’s breach of commitments, according to the Iranian Tasnim News Agency.

Baghaei pointed out that Iran did not participate in Sharm el-Sheikh conference after carefully studying the decision to serve its national interests. He emphasized that Iran’s regional influence is not measured by its presence or absence from any conference, and that it will continue its active monitoring of the crimes of the Israeli entity.

He added that Iran calls for an end to the killing and genocide in Gaza and the realization of the right of self-determination for the Palestinians, emphasizing the need for international cooperation to support any humanitarian efforts.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed the importance of dialogue between Afghanistan and Pakistan to address tensions.