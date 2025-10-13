Jihad: Liberating remaining of valiant Prisoners priority for resistance

Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine Zeyad al-Nakhalah affirmed on Monday that liberating the remaining valiant prisoners from the prisons of the Zionist entity is a priority for the resistance.

In a press statement, al-Nakhalah said that what was achieved today, in terms of the liberation of a large number of prisoners from the resistance and the Palestinian people, would not have been possible without the men of the resistance and the bravery of the fighters on the ground, and without the unity of the Palestinian people behind their resistance.

He added: “Yes! … We had hoped for better results, but our people are not far from realizing the balance of power and the many factors surrounding our people in Gaza in particular.”

Al-Nakhalah continued: “The flags of the resistance remained high and were not broken, the resistance remained on the ground, and our people remained honorable and noble, adhering to their resistance. The goal of liberating the remaining valiant prisoners will not fall from the priorities of the resistance, Allah willing.”