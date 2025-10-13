Hamas: Liberation of our heroic prisoners is important milestone in comprehensive liberation of land, holy sites

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) affirmed that today’s joy over the liberation of the heroic Palestinian prisoners in the “Flood of the Free” (Ṭūfān al-Ahrār) is a national achievement and a bright, important milestone in an ongoing struggle until the comprehensive liberation of the land and the holy sites is achieved.

In a statement received by the Yemen News Agency (SABA), Hamas congratulated “the freed prisoners, their patiently enduring families, and the proud masses of the Palestinian people on the achievement of their release from the prisons of the criminal enemy, which constitutes a luminous national milestone in our continuing struggle toward freedom and liberation.”

Hamas said: “The ‘Flood of the Free’ is a historic national achievement that embodied the unity of our people and affirmed that its resistance and attachment to its land and national rights is the path to liberating the land, achieving return, and building an independent Palestinian state.”

It added: “The overwhelming joy of the families of the freed prisoners in Gaza — the land of dignity — and the steadfast West Bank fills hearts and homes and squares, despite the pain and harsh wounds, and expresses the strength and resilience of our people that is not broken by the enemy’s crimes.”

Hamas noted that war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu, wanted by the International Criminal Court, and his extremist gang — and those behind them such as Ben Gvir and Smotrich — cannot snatch away the Palestinian people’s joy at the resistance’s achievement in the ‘Flood of the Free,’ which was baptized in blood and sacrifices, shattered their arrogance, and foiled their plans.

The movement stated that the freed prisoners revealed the horrific forms of psychological and physical torture they were subjected to over two full years, in a scene that embodies the harshest forms of sadism and fascism in the modern era.

Hamas stressed that these systematic crimes against the prisoners place the world’s human rights and humanitarian institutions under a responsibility to act urgently to stop the enemy’s violations and to guarantee their freedom.

It pointed out that the Palestinian resistance treated the enemy’s captives in accordance with its Islamic, national, and civilizational values, preserving their lives despite the dangers, while the criminal enemy’s army daily intensifies the humiliation and torture of the heroic Palestinian prisoners in its jails.

Hamas concluded its statement: “Our valiant resistance has excelled in fulfilling its promise to our free prisoners; a promise, a covenant, and faithfulness to their sacrifices and struggle. The liberation of prisoners from the enemy’s prisons was and will remain at the core of its national priorities.”