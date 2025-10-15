Al-Houthi: Raising the “Remains Files” Is a Zionist Trick to Cover Up Gaza Crimes

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, commented on the Zionist entity’s latest attempt to circumvent the ceasefire agreement in Gaza by fabricating the issue of “human remains,” asserting that the move is a propaganda ploy aimed at demonizing the Resistance and diverting attention from the enemy’s real crimes.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), al-Houthi wrote:

“The Zionist entity’s fabrication of the ‘remains’ issue aims to create a narrative that demonizes the Resistance in order to evade its commitments and distract attention from reports exposing the destruction and crimes it has committed in Gaza.”

He added that another goal behind this narrative is to cover up the enemy’s intelligence failure in locating the remains and to mask its own irresponsibility before the Jewish public after its inability to gather accurate information—instead shifting blame onto the Resistance.

Al-Houthi pointed out that the Zionist entity continues to procrastinate and evade humanitarian obligations, including refusing to open humanitarian corridors for medical, food, and fuel aid, while maintaining daily attacks and killings of civilians in Gaza.

He stressed that such Zionist deception tactics cannot conceal the scale of the crimes committed by the occupying entity, nor undermine the steadfastness of the Resistance in facing the aggression.

Finally, he called on the international community to assume its moral and legal responsibilities regarding the ongoing atrocities in the occupied Palestinian territories.