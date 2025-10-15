In a new crime added to the record of the U.S.–Saudi aggression stained with the blood of innocents, a civilian was seriously injured today, Wednesday, after artillery shelling by the Saudi aggressor struck Shada District in Saada Governorate.

A security source said the Saudi forces targeted residential villages in Shada with several artillery shells, causing one civilian to sustain severe wounds; he was transported to a hospital for treatment. The incident underscores the continued brazenness of the aggression against Yemeni lives despite repeated calls for calm and peace.

Escalation Continues Despite Claims of De-escalation

This attack comes days after similar assaults. Since early October, border areas in Saada have witnessed the deaths of three civilians and injuries to eight others from Saudi fire, distributed across Shada, Qatabir and Kitaf districts — a scene that exposes the falsehood of the Saudi regime’s claims of de-escalation.

Local sources confirm that Shada, Qatabir and Munabbih live under daily shelling and repeated targeting of villages, farms and homes, causing displacements and additional casualties amid a suspicious international and UN silence that encourages the aggressor to persist in its crimes.

A Presidential Call to End the Aggression and the Siege

This escalation comes as President Mahdi al-Mashat, in his speech marking the 14th of October, urged the Saudi regime to move from reducing hostilities to ending the aggression, the siege and the occupation — and to implement clear prerequisites for peace. He affirmed that ending the aggression is the fastest way to deprive those who profit from wars among the nation’s sons of their opportunity, and that it serves the enemy Israeli cause.

Al-Mashat also noted that the United States exploits regional contradictions and sensitivities to serve the Zionist entity, pointing to Washington’s ongoing role in fueling conflicts and prolonging the aggression against Yemen and the region.

Aggression Serving American and Zionist Goals

Observers say the Saudi regime’s continued targeting of civilians and border areas — despite official calls for peace — reflects its full dependence on American directives and its determination to pursue a path of aggression that serves Zionist objectives in the region.

Rooted Resilience and Determination to Achieve Victory

The people of Saada affirm that these repeated crimes will only strengthen their resolve and steadfastness, and that the blood of martyrs and the wounded will be a beacon on the path to freedom and independence, until the complete victory is achieved and the chapter of the U.S.–Saudi aggression on Yemen is closed.