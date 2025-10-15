Despite the Ceasefire… Escalation of Zionist Crimes and Gaza Death Toll Rises to More Than 67,938

In a scene that exposes the falsehood of Zionist claims and the impotence of the international community, the Israeli enemy continued its bloody violations in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, committing new massacres against civilians. The death toll rose to 67,938 martyrs, with 170,169 wounded since 7 October 2023, while rescue teams continue to recover bodies from under the rubble across the besieged territory.

New Massacres Despite the Declared Truce

The Gaza Ministry of Health confirmed the arrival of 25 martyrs — including 16 recovered from under rubble and one who later succumbed to injuries — in addition to 35 new injuries in the past 24 hours. The ministry also reported that the occupation handed over 45 unidentified detained bodies that have not yet been added to the overall toll.

The ministry warned that ambulance and civil-defense crews remain unable to reach many victims trapped in the streets and under rubble because of continued shelling and the destruction of infrastructure, stressing that a large number of martyrs have not yet been officially recorded.

Renewed Strikes on Eastern Neighborhoods

Field reporters said Israeli armed drones struck a group of civilians in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, killing two people who were taken to Al-Awda (Al-Amadani) Hospital — a new crime added to the long list of genocidal assaults that have hit eastern districts of the Strip in recent days.

This escalation follows yesterday’s killing of seven people in Shuja’iyya and the Al-Fukhari area east of Khan Younis, a clear breach of the ceasefire agreement that entered into force on 10 October.

The Occupation Violates the Agreement and Continues Its Crimes Under U.S. Patronage

Despite the declared truce, occupation tanks fired on Palestinians in Bani Suhaila and Sheikh Nasser neighborhood east of Khan Younis, alongside artillery shelling east of Gaza City — confirming that the Zionist entity does not honor any agreement and knows only the logic of killing and destruction with absolute U.S. backing.

According to reports, 38 new bodies were recovered from under the rubble in recent hours, while 29 Palestinians sustained varying wounds, adding to the tally of the mass-killing campaign committed by the occupier since 8 October 2023 — which has so far claimed 67,913 martyrs and 170,134 injured, most of them children and women.

Prisoners and Detainees in the Zionist Death Prisons

Concurrently, the occupation recently released 250 Palestinian prisoners who had been serving life sentences and 1,718 detainees who were abducted from Gaza after 8 October, while more than 10,000 prisoners still languish in occupation jails — including women and children — who suffer the worst forms of torture, starvation and medical neglect; many have reportedly died, according to Palestinian and Israeli human-rights reports.

Documented Massacres and a Crime of Genocide in All Its Elements

Field facts confirm that the Israeli occupation has committed an act of genocide against Gaza’s population: the numbers of martyrs and wounded exceed those of previous wars combined, while homes, hospitals and displacement camps lie in ruins. The health system has collapsed due to fuel shortages, depleted medical supplies and the prevention of humanitarian aid entry.

Amid a blanket of international silence, killing and destruction continue at the hands of a military force backed by Washington — in blatant defiance of every law and convention that purports to protect civilians in wartime.

Gaza Endures… The Resistance Awaits

Despite the depth of suffering, the people of Gaza and the Palestinian resistance continue their legendary steadfastness, asserting that every drop of spilled blood will not be in vain, and that the martyrs’ blood will remain the renewing fuel for the resistance until the occupation ends.