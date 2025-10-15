Two Palestinians martyred by Israeli fire in Gaza; 24 arrested in Khan Younis & Rafah

Two Palestinian civilians were martyred by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza City on Wednesday, while the army arrested 24 Palestinians in Khan Younis and Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian News Agency WAFA, an Israeli reconnaissance drone targeted two civilians, killing them instantly. Their bodies were transferred to the Baptist Hospital.

In a related development, Israeli forces arrested nine Palestinian civilians while they were inspecting their homes in the town of Al-Fakhari, east of Khan Younis, and detained 15 others in the town of Al-Nasr, northeast of Rafah.

Meanwhile, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights stated that Israeli forces continue to kill civilians in areas near the redeployment lines, stressing the need to ensure the continuation of the ceasefire and the full implementation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.