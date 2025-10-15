Al-Qassam Brigades Announces Detonation of Minefield on Israeli Military Vehicles

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced on Wednesday that it had detonated a pre-positioned minefield on several Israeli military vehicles east of Rafah on September 18.

In a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the Brigades said: “After returning from the battle lines, Al-Qassam fighters confirmed the detonation of a pre-positioned minefield on several Hummer military vehicles, killing and wounding enemy soldiers.”