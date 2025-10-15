Al-Qassam Brigades Reveals Operation That Killed Number of Israeli Soldiers

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), revealed on Wednesday an operation carried out by its fighters in late July that resulted in the death and injury of a number of Israeli soldiers in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the Brigades said: “After returning from the battle lines, the Qassam fighters confirmed that they lured a Zionist infantry force of 12 soldiers, accompanied by five collaborators, into a booby-trapped tunnel. Upon their arrival, the tunnel was detonated, killing and wounding them on July 27.”