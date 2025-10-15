Human Rights Center: We monitored 36 Israeli violations

The Gaza Center for Human Rights announced on Wednesday that it has monitored 36 Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip since last Friday.

The center explained in a statement that the violations resulted in the deaths of seven Palestinian civilians and the injury of others, it noted that the most prominent crimes were shelling in Shuja’iyya, which resulted in the deaths of five Palestinians, and an airstrike on the town of Al-Fakhari, east of Khan Yunis, which resulted in one death and one injury.