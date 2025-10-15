Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office: “Gaza prisoners returned as frail ghosts to begin long journey of recovery”

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office confirmed on Wednesday that prisoners from Gaza returned to their houses as frail, ghost-like figures, beginning a long journey of treatment for bodies exhausted by oppression, hunger, and torture.

In a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), the office said that a large number of Gaza prisoners released by the Israeli occupation emerged from its prisons in a state of severe physical exhaustion—some with amputated limbs, others in wheelchairs—with clear signs of fatigue , deliberate starvation on their faces and bodies.

The office quoted freed prisoners as saying that the beatings against them continued for four consecutive days, which the Israeli jailers cynically described as a “farewell gift before release.”

They reported visible bruises and swelling on their bodies as a result of continuous torture, affirming that “they were not left for a moment without being beaten or humiliated.”

Several prisoners explained that “they were threatened with harm to their children and wives in attempts to break their spirits, while others were falsely told that their families had all been martyred, and that they would return to Gaza to find nothing but destruction and rubble.”

One of the released prisoners added that “the Israeli prison administration deliberately struck him on the site of his previous injury until his hand was broken five times.”