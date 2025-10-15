UNRWA: No Change in Israel’s Position

Tamara Al-Rifai, Director of External Relations and Public Information at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), confirmed on Wednesday that there has been no change in the Israeli position, which continues to impose strict restrictions that hinder the UN agency’s work in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement to Jordan’s Al-Mamlaka TV, Al-Rifai said: “So far, there has been no change in the Israeli position, which continues to impose strict restrictions that hinder UNRWA’s work, despite the worsening humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip.” She stressed that UNRWA continues its work despite the difficult circumstances.