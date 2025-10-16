Al-Qassam Brigades Mourn General al-Ghamari: Yemen’s Role in the “Support Battle” Drew the Map of Loyalty and Dignity

Today, a leader of the nation ascended as a martyr, his blood writing a new chapter in the record of resistant solidarity.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Abdul Karim al-Ghamari, Chief of Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces, gave his life in defense of the nation’s sanctities and in support of Gaza — a battle regarded as a living embodiment of the shared destiny between Palestine and Yemen.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, mourned the martyred commander with pride and honor, pledging to commemorate his sacrifice and to recognize Yemen’s remarkable role on the front of support and solidarity.

Al-Qassam Bids Farewell to a Mujahid Commander and Honors the “Support Battle”

In its official statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades expressed “deep pride and honor” over the martyrdom of General al-Ghamari, affirming that he “rose in the noblest of battles — in defense of Al-Aqsa and Palestine.”

The statement saluted the Yemeni people and leadership — particularly Sayyed Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi and the Ansar Allah movement — and described al-Ghamari’s martyrdom as a continuation of Yemen’s long legacy of sacrifice for Jerusalem and the Resistance.

Al-Qassam also announced its intention to raise the images of Yemeni martyrs — including al-Ghamari — in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, a symbolic gesture recognizing Yemen’s sacrifices as part of the moral and spiritual fabric of the Palestinian struggle.

“The Support Battle” — Yemen at the Forefront

The statement emphasized that the blessed Support Battle was led by Yemen and continued until the final moments before the cessation of aggression.

Al-Qassam praised the heroism of Yemeni martyrs as “pages written in the record of glory,” affirming that the Yemen of faith and wisdom stood honorably beside Gaza and the sanctities of the nation.

This affirmation places Yemen’s role in the realm of decisive action — extending from political and popular backing to military operations, naval and missile support — all stemming from a steadfast belief that defending Palestine is an inseparable part of the Arab and human dignity project.

The Assassination Policy Has Failed — Blood Strengthens the Path

Despite the enemy’s attempts to sever the lines of solidarity with Gaza through cowardly assassinations, Al-Qassam declared that this policy has failed and produced the opposite effect.

The statement linked the martyrdom of leaders to the escalation of determination:

“The blood of our people, our nation, and our commanders will remain a torch lighting the path of dignity and freedom.”

The Brigades recalled the names of fellow leaders and symbols from across the history of resistance, reaffirming that the struggle continues — uninterrupted — across generations.

From Jerusalem to Sana’a: Blood United, Loyalty Redefined

Beyond mourning, Al-Qassam shaped its message into a clear political and strategic statement:

The blood shared between Palestine and Yemen is not a metaphor — it is a bond of destiny on the battlefield.

The Brigades affirmed that the martyrdom of al-Ghamari and his comrades will serve as a lasting source of strength, steadfastness, and defiance for the “brothers of sincerity” in Yemen to continue on the path until liberation.

The decision to display the martyrs’ images in Al-Aqsa’s courtyards carries both symbolic and practical weight — establishing a direct connection between battlefield sacrifice and sacred commemoration at the heart of Al-Aqsa, thus weaving the martyrs of Yemen into the very memory of liberation itself.

A Martyrdom That Multiplies Resolve

In its official statement, Al-Qassam reinterpreted the event through the lens of resistance:

Martyrdom is not a loss — it is a testimony that fuels the strength of the nation.

A general has departed the field, but his message — as the Brigades emphasized — will remain a flame guiding the roads of steadfastness until victory and liberation.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Abdul Karim al-Ghamari has become a name inscribed in the shared Palestinian-Yemeni legacy.

His martyrdom, as expressed by Al-Qassam, “will only increase the brothers of sincerity in strength and steadfastness on the road to Jerusalem.”