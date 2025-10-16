Committee to Support Al-Aqsa Calls for Two-Million Rally Tomorrow in Sanaa and the Provinces Under the Slogan “Two Years of Giving — In Loyalty to the Blood of the Martyrs”

In a fresh demonstration of Yemen’s steadfast position on the Palestinian cause, the Committee to Support Al-Aqsa has called on the Yemeni public to take part in a two-million-strong mobilization tomorrow afternoon (Friday) at Al-Sabeen Square in the capital, Sanaa, and in the public squares of the liberated governorates. The mass marches will be held under the unified slogan: “Two Years of Giving… In Loyalty to the Blood of the Martyrs.”

Affirming Continuity on the Path of Giving and Struggle

The call comes within the framework of Yemen’s deep-rooted support for the Palestinian people and their heroic resistance since the launch of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation two years ago — a turning point in the conflict with the Zionist entity.

Through these mass marches, Yemenis intend to reiterate their commitment to sacrifice and solidarity on behalf of Palestine and to back its fighters, who, with their blood, write epics of dignity and honor against an American- and Western-backed machinery of annihilation.

Sanaa Prepares for a Momentous Scene Reflecting the Nation’s Attachment to the Cause

Al-Sabeen Square in Sanaa is expected to host a solemn, powerful scene reflecting the depth of the Yemeni people’s spiritual and humanitarian solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Organizing committees are completing preparations to receive crowds arriving from across the districts.

This event continues the weekly demonstrations that have taken place in the capital and the governorates over the past two years, marked by large popular turnout and conscious messaging directed at the Zionist enemy and the U.S. administration — conveying that Yemen will not retreat from its principled stance regardless of the sacrifices required.

Liberated Governorates Ready to Renew Allegiance and Loyalty

Alongside the capital, governorates including Saada, Hodeidah, Ibb, Dhamar, Al-Mahwit, Amran, Hajja, Taiz, and other liberated provinces are preparing to participate with the same revolutionary and faith-driven momentum. Local committees have urged broad participation to express Yemen’s unified stance behind the revolutionary and political leadership in supporting Palestine and renewing the pledge in honor of the martyrs whose blood paved the road to freedom and dignity.

A Yemeni Message to the World: This Position Is Permanent

Tomorrow’s mass marches send a clear message to the world: the Palestinian cause is not a transient or merely emotional matter for the Yemeni people. Rather, it is a religious, revolutionary, and humanitarian commitment rooted in the consciousness of generations since the launch of the Qur’anic movement and the September 21 revolution — events that restored Yemen’s spiritual identity and leadership role in confronting forces of arrogance and domination.

The rally also symbolizes the solidarity between the Yemeni and Palestinian peoples in a single trench against the American-Zionist axis and the client regimes complicit in the aggression on Gaza.

Yemen at the Forefront of Moral Leadership and Loyalty

Since the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood, Yemen has continually expressed practical support for the Palestinian resistance — through military operations carried out by its armed forces in support of Gaza and through sustained popular mobilization that epitomizes the highest forms of awareness and loyalty.

With every march, Yemenis reaffirm that Palestine is not distant and that they remain an integral part of the axis of resistance that seeks to restore the nation’s dignity in the face of the Zionist enemy and American hegemony.