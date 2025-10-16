The Leader: Security Domain Is the Twin of the Battlefield… Spy Cells Affiliated with Some Organizations Are Aggressive Agents of the Enemy

In his address today on developments in the Gaza front and the regional and international situation, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi affirmed that the security domain is the true twin of the military field in confronting the enemy’s schemes, warning of the activity of espionage cells that operated in favor of the American and Israeli enemy by providing information, coordinates, and carrying out criminal acts aimed at undermining the country’s stability.

Sayyed al-Houthi said these spy cells sought to stir chaos internally to benefit the enemies, and that all sabotage paths targeting the security of the people have failed miserably despite the vast resources mobilized against the homeland.

He noted that some of those cells received training and were equipped with sensitive and dangerous means, and that some even affiliated themselves with humanitarian organizations as a cover for their hostile activity, pointing out that there is conclusive intelligence evidence about the espionage role of individuals associated with those organizations.

Sayyed al-Houthi considered that the monitoring and reporting conducted by these cells on the enemy and its movements contributed to strikes against state institutions, stressing that the concerned agencies possess all necessary evidence, and that allegations seeking to exonerate these cells or shift blame onto security agencies are clear attempts to protect them and to enable their hostile activities.

He warned against attempts to secure media and political protection for these cells, insisting that members of humanitarian organizations do not enjoy immunity from accountability if they are implicated in espionage or hostile acts, and that any stance defending these cells is, in reality, serving enemy agendas.

On a related note, Sayyed al-Houthi affirmed that the media front has been one of the decisive battlegrounds, expressing his appreciation for the “knights of jihadist media” and their effective role in confronting global Zionist outlets, and he called for continued development of media performance to counter psychological warfare and disinformation.

On the military front, he emphasized the continuation of support operations — missile, drone, and naval — with effectiveness and creativity, stating that the country’s capabilities have acquired developmental trajectories that enabled the forces to turn challenges into opportunities, inflicting crushing failures on enemies’ attempts to neutralize these capabilities.

The Leader paused to highlight the scale of Yemeni popular mobilization, praising the weekly million-strong demonstrations and the events and activities witnessed across squares, schools, and universities, noting the role of the Association of Yemeni Scholars, organizing committees, the student sector, and social notables in making this distinguished national movement a success.

He noted that the Zionist scheme is ongoing and that the American and Israeli enemies are preparing for further rounds, calling on the nation to distinguish between two paths: the path of resistance and steadfastness, and the path of complacency and betting on the enemies of the nation. He warned against attempts to divert attention from the Palestinian cause by stirring secondary issues within the nation.

In his address, Sayyed al-Houthi reiterated Yemen’s readiness and affirmed the principle “If you return, we will return,” asserting that the fate of the Israeli entity is failure, defeat, and disappearance, and that God’s decree will bring about the end of this tyrannical entity. He called on everyone to continue steadfastness and to preserve gains while building capacity and preparedness for upcoming rounds.