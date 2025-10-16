Leader of the Revolution: Media Warriors, Military Operations and the Yemeni People Continue Their Steadfastness and Creativity Against the Enemy

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, Leader of the Revolution, affirmed that the Yemeni people, their armed forces, and the champions of jihad in the media battlefield continue the march of steadfastness and confrontation against the American-Israeli aggression, stressing that their efforts have been effective, influential, and have troubled the enemies and foiled their attempts.

In his address on developments in the Gaza front and the regional and international situation, Sayyed al-Houthi said that the media has been among the most important fronts of the conflict, and that the media jihadists played a prominent role in exposing the enemy’s crimes and confronting global Zionist propaganda, making significant sacrifices to support Palestine and amplify the voice of the Resistance.

He pointed out that naval, missile, and unmanned aerial operations have continued with great momentum, and that the armed forces excelled in confronting all American, Israeli, and British means — including aircraft carriers, B-2 and B-52 bombers, and advanced missiles — affirming the enemies’ failure to neutralize or limit these capabilities.

Sayyed al-Houthi noted that the impact and effectiveness of Yemeni naval operations surprised the enemies, and that the use of ballistic missiles in naval operations for the first time was a historic event that unnerved the Americans and resulted in their severe failure. He said that aircraft carriers, once a symbol of American power, became a burden for them and withdrew from the theaters of confrontation.

He stressed that air defenses, rocket forces, and unmanned aerial systems played a prominent role in countering any threats, emphasizing that the enemies did not succeed in destroying these capabilities or limiting operations, and that the Yemeni people endured with patience and vigor, continuing their struggle and contributions without retreat despite siege, economic pressures, and aggression.

The Leader highlighted unprecedented levels of popular activity in Yemen — including demonstrations and student and academic sit-ins — praising the Association of Yemeni Scholars and the student and academic sectors for presenting an exemplary model of awareness and popular mobilization in support of the Palestinian cause and in confronting the enemies.

He affirmed that all these efforts and victories come by God’s grace and assistance, and that the Yemeni people and their armed forces will continue the path of steadfastness and creativity on every front — from media to military operations — within the framework of the campaign “The Promised Victory — The Sacred Jihad.”