The Leader: Support Fronts Cemented the Enemy’s Failure — Yemen at the Forefront of Free Nations Defending Palestine

Revolutionary Leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi affirmed that the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation and the developments that followed over the past two years have proven that the Palestinian resistance and the regional axis of support have remained steadfast in the face of American-Israeli aggression, while the enemy continues to experience abject failure despite open Western backing.

In his televised address on the situation in Gaza and regional and international developments, Sayyed al-Houthi stated that one of the most defining features of this stage has been the sustained, large-scale military confrontation spanning two years. He emphasized that the support fronts in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and Iran have represented a pivotal evolution in the course of the struggle.

Hezbollah, Iraq, and Iran — Axes of Enduring Resistance

Sayyed al-Houthi praised Hezbollah in Lebanon for its great sacrifices, including the loss of commanders and fighters in defense of the Palestinian people, noting that Israel has completely failed in its attempts to eliminate the Lebanese resistance.

He also pointed to the Iraqi front, which, he said, “has terrified the enemy and created a deeply unsettling shift in the battlefield dynamics.”

On the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyed al-Houthi explained that it stood firm and steadfast under immense pressure and challenges leading up to war, and that the Israeli enemy suffered painful blows during its 12-day war against Iran, which ended in a clear Israeli defeat.

Yemen’s Distinctive Role: Popular and Official Mobilization

Sayyed al-Houthi stressed that the Yemeni support front has been the most comprehensive and dynamic on both the official and popular levels — driven by religious conviction and complete independence from American influence.

He highlighted Yemen’s unprecedented popular mobilization, manifested in weekly million-strong marches across more than 1,400 squares nationwide over the past two years.

He further explained that public mobilization activities in Yemen reached hundreds of thousands, including military training and preparation programs that have graduated over one million fighters.

He commended the role of the Association of Yemeni Scholars and the Grand Mufti, Sayyed Shams al-Din Sharaf al-Din, for their efforts in awakening the people and raising religious and jihadist awareness.

Sayyed al-Houthi also praised the wide participation of students and academics across universities and schools, saying that these student and educational movements represent “an honorable and unparalleled model within the Islamic world.”

The Media and Psychological Warfare Front

Addressing the media front, Sayyed al-Houthi said the American and Israeli enemies are heavily focused on psychological and media warfare through Zionist and Arab proxy outlets seeking to distort the image of anyone who stands with the resistance.

He stressed that global Zionism is mobilizing vast resources to mislead Arab and Islamic public opinion — yet, he noted, “the awareness of the Ummah continues to grow” in confronting this campaign of deception.

Unwavering Commitment to the Promised Victory

Sayyed al-Houthi reaffirmed that the Yemeni people and the Axis of Resistance remain steadfast in the “Battle of the Promised Victory and the Sacred Jihad,” declaring that victory belongs to free peoples who have chosen a principled stance against American and Israeli tyranny.