The Leader: Martyr al-Sinwar and Martyr General al-Ghamari — A School of Steadfastness and a Symbol of Support in the Face of the Enemy

Revolutionary Leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi delivered a speech marking the annual anniversary of the martyrdom of Commander Yahya al-Sinwar, presenting enduring lessons for future generations.

He affirmed that Martyr al-Sinwar embodies the essence of steadfastness and sacrifice for the sake of God, and that his contributions in the field of jihad form an inspirational school for generations to come.

Sayyed al-Houthi highlighted the immense sacrifices of all mujahid leaders and officials across various fronts, praising their exceptional devotion and service.

He emphasized that Hezbollah’s front stood at the forefront of sacrifice — led by its martyred leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah — who gave his life for the dignity of the nation and the liberation of Palestine.

The Leader also commended the great role of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its mujahid commanders, particularly Martyr Qassem Soleimani, whose unwavering support for the Palestinian cause served as a vital factor in strengthening the steadfastness and resilience of the Palestinian people and their resistance.

Sayyed al-Houthi affirmed that the Yemeni people have offered heroic martyrs for the sake of God since the beginning of the Battle of the Promised Victory and the Sacred Jihad, distinguishing themselves through their principled stance and continuous sacrifices.

He praised the major role played by Martyr Lieutenant General Mohammed Abdul Karim al-Ghamari in Yemen’s military support for Gaza, noting that his contributions remain a driving force in advancing the path of jihad and resistance.

He added that the Yemeni Armed Forces have presented their cadres as offerings in the path of truth and faith, stressing that the Yemeni people have moved courageously — despite American attempts to restrain them — to defend the Palestinian people and the sanctities of the Ummah.

Sayyed al-Houthi extended his deepest condolences and congratulations to the family of Martyr al-Ghamari, his comrades in the armed forces, and all free people, affirming that the march of martyrs and sincere cadres continues across all arenas of responsibility and jihad, and that their sacrifices fuel the continuation of steadfastness and confrontation until victory and full liberation.

He concluded by emphasizing that among the forefront of Yemen’s martyrs are officials from the government, the armed forces, and various sectors of society — all offering enduring contributions that reflect Yemen’s firm national stance and its unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause and confronting aggression.