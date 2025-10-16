Nearly 4,000 Prisoners Freed by the Resistance During the “Al-Aqsa Flood” Operation

Palestinian media sources reported that more than 3,985 prisoners have been freed through three prisoner-exchange deals brokered by the Palestinian resistance over the course of two years of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

According to the reports, these three deals resulted in the release of 486 prisoners serving life sentences and 319 others with long-term or high-level sentences.

The exchanges also included 114 women, 297 children, and 33 prisoners who were expected to receive life or lengthy sentences had they remained in Israeli custody.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society confirmed that, on Monday, Israel released 1,968 Palestinian detainees, including 250 serving life or long sentences, along with 1,718 prisoners from Gaza who had been arrested during the ongoing war.

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement between the resistance and Israel came into effect at noon last Friday.

The agreement is based on a plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, which includes several key provisions:

a halt to hostilities,

a phased Israeli military withdrawal,

mutual prisoner exchanges, and

the immediate entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.