Iranian chief of staff offers condolences on martyrdom of al-Ghamari: Yemeni people at forefront of defending Islamic nation

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi offered his condolences on Thursday evening for the martyrdom of the Chief of Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Major General Mohammed Abdulkarim al-Ghamari.

According to Mehr News Agency, Major General Mousavi noted in his message that Martyr al-Ghamari, with his wisdom, faith, sincerity, and courage, played a strategic role in defending the honor and independence of the Yemeni people and supporting the Palestinian cause.

He added that Major General al-Ghamari played a decisive and inspiring role in responding to the Zionist entity’s attacks on Gaza, as well as in confronting the attacks on Yemen.

He emphasized that the steadfast Yemeni people remain at the forefront of defending the Islamic nation, while the oppressed Palestinian people remain a symbol of pride and glory.