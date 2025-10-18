Gaza Government: Israeli Enemy Committed 47 Violations

The Government Office in the Gaza Strip confirmed on Saturday that the Israeli enemy has committed 47 violations since the announcement of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, it noted that these violations have resulted in the deaths of 38 civilians and the injury of 143 others with varying degrees of severity.

In a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the office said: “Since the announcement of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli enemy has committed a series of serious and repeated violations, amounting to 47 documented violations to date, in flagrant and clear violation of the ceasefire resolution and the rules of international humanitarian law.”