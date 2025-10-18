Iran confirms continued legal campaign to document enemy crimes against Palestinians

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei confirmed on Saturday that his country is continuing its legal campaign to document Israeli enemy crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Iranian News Agency (IRNA) quoted Baghaei as affirming that this campaign aims to end the policy of impunity that the Zionist entity has enjoyed for years, noting that these efforts “continue vigorously and in coordination with relevant international bodies.”

During a symposium at the University of Tehran titled “The Legal Response to the 12-Day Aggression: From Criminal Justice to Restorative Justice,” Baghaei said that the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been following up on the legal documentation of the grave violations committed by the Israeli enemy against Palestinian civilians since the first day of the war on Gaza.

He explained that the Zionist enemy is the only entity accused by two international courts of committing widespread human rights violations, noting that it is accused of committing three of the four crimes listed in the Statute of the International Criminal Court: war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

The Iranian spokesman added that the Israeli enemy enjoys strong protection from the United States and some Western countries, which prevents it from being subject to international legal accountability.