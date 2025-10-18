Video shows Israeli soldiers assaulting two Palestinian children in Hebron

A video has emerged showing Israeli occupation soldiers assaulting two Palestinian children in the city of Hebron, in the southern occupied West Bank.

According to Palestinian news outlets, footage circulated on Saturday shows Israeli soldiers violently attacking the two children — throwing one of them to the ground and dragging the other — before taking them to an unknown location, according to the Palestine Online website.

Local sources reported that the incident took place in Al-Kasarat area, south of Hebron.

Since the start of the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip on October 8, 2023, Israeli assaults in the West Bank have escalated, leaving at least 1,054 Palestinians martyred and around 10,000 injured, in addition to the arrest of more than 20,000 people, including 1,600 children.