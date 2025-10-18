Israeli enemy forces continue bulldozing & incursion operations in southern Syria

For the second consecutive day, Israeli enemy forces have continued carrying out extensive bulldozing operations in the Jbata al-Khashab protected area in the countryside of Quneitra Province, southern Syria, covering more than 100 dunams of forest trees.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Saturday that it had monitored an incursion by Israeli enemy forces along the road connecting the village of al-Samdaniyah al-Sharqiyah and the town of Khan Arnabeh in northern Quneitra countryside.

According to the Observatory, the enemy forces set up a temporary checkpoint in the area, conducting inspections of passersby and vehicles amid a state of heightened security alert and tension in the vicinity.

The Observatory noted that this move comes as part of the escalating incursions by Israeli enemy forces inside Syrian territory in recent weeks, alongside increased patrol and aerial reconnaissance activity near the occupied Golan Heights.